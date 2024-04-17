Travis Head is currently on cloud nine and enjoying all the limelight due to his rocking performances in IPL 2024. Recently, Head created history and proved why he is at the top of his game. He scored the fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League, and as the season will witness more high-voltage games, we expect Head to display more powerful innings. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Head is an Australian cricketer who has emerged as a star player with his powerful hitting. The left-handed batsman is well known for his performances in limited-overs cricket. He also made a valuable contribution to the Australian side during the ICC World Test Championship final by scoring 163 runs, resulting in the team’s victory. His innings of 137 runs in 2023’s ICC Cricket World Cup final also played a key role in Australia securing a win.

After making noise in international cricket, Travis Head is now everyone stunned by his performance in IPL 2024. However, it’s quite surprising to learn that he remained unsold for the two seasons. Hard to believe, isn’t it?

Travis Head was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for a price of 30 lakh. However, he didn’t play a single game during that season. It was in 2016 that he got to make his on-field debut. In 2016, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of 50 lakh. Even in that season, he didn’t get a chance to show his hitting skills. In 2017, Head glimpsed his hitting, but shockingly, he remained unsold in 2018. In 2023, he entered with a bid price of 2 crores, but again, he was unsold.

For 2024’s IPL, Travis Head earned 6.80 crores and was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad. It turned out to be a really valuable purchase as Head is playing of much more worth than what he has got as a salary for this season. In the current season, Head has played 5 matches so far and has scored 235 runs, and in the last match with RCB, he scored 102 runs from 41 balls.

