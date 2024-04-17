IPL 2024 GT Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Net Worth Is Almost 5 Times Higher Than Abhinav Manohar

IPL 2024 brings two young talents into the spotlight and is creating buzz: Abhinav Manohar of the Gujarat Titans and Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Capitals. While their paths to the IPL differ, both share the potential to become future stars and significant earners in Indian cricket. Let’s delve into their financial journeys and see who boasts a bigger bank account.

From Struggles to Riches: Abhinav Manohar’s Rise

Abhinav Manohar’s story is about overcoming adversity. Financial hardships couldn’t deter his cricketing ambitions. A stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament (70 runs off 49 balls) turned heads. His big-hitting ability fetched him a life-changing deal with the Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 2.6 crore in the 2022 IPL auction, a massive 13 times his base price. This marked the beginning of a significant financial leap.

Abhinav Manohar’s Salary:

IPL Salary:

2022: Rs. 2.6 Crore (Auction Purchase)

2023 & 2024: Figures not yet available, but likely to remain around Rs. 2.6 Crore unless his performance warrants a raise.

BCCI Match Fees:

As a newcomer, Manohar likely hasn’t played enough matches to earn significant income from the BCCI.

Abhinav Manohar’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs. 6.94 Crore, which is equivalent to $850.2K.

Prodigy with a Price Tag: Prithvi Shaw’s Earnings

Prithvi Shaw, a prodigy since his youth, has enjoyed a smoother financial journey. Drafted by the Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at a young age for Rs 1.2 crore in the 2018 IPL season, his salary has steadily increased, reflecting his consistent performance. His talent shone brightly with a century in his Test debut, further solidifying his value.

Prithvi Shaw’s Salary:

IPL Salary:

2018: Rs. 1.2 Crore (Auction Purchase)

Gradual Increase Over Years

2024: Rs. 8 Crore (Current Salary)

BCCI Match Fees:

Shaw earns approximately Rs. 6 lakh per ODI and Rs. 3 lakh per T20 match.

Prithvi Shaw’s estimated net worth is Rs. 35 Crore, which is significantly higher than Abhinav Manohar’s.

With consistent selection, these fees contribute considerably to his income.

Endorsements: Though still rising, Shaw has endorsement deals with brands like Sanspareils Greenlands, earning him an estimated Rs. 36 lakh.

Auction Money Trail: Tracking Manohar & Shaw’s IPL Worth

A clear difference emerges when looking at their auction history. Manohar’s meteoric rise is evident in his single, significant auction purchase of Rs. 2.6 crore in 2022. Shaw, on the other hand, has seen a steady rise in his value. Here’s a glimpse:

Abhinav Manohar:

2022: Rs. 2.6 Crore (Gujarat Titans)

Prithvi Shaw:

2018: Rs. 1.2 Crore (Delhi Capitals)

(Figures for subsequent auctions are not publicly available, but his current salary indicates a significant increase)

While both players are young and have the potential to earn significantly more in the future, Prithvi Shaw currently enjoys a substantial financial advantage. His established career, consistent performance across formats, and brand endorsements contribute to his higher net worth and earnings.

However, Abhinav Manohar’s story is one of rapid ascent. A strong performance in IPL ’24 could significantly impact his future auction value and BCCI earnings. IPL 2024 could be a turning point, potentially narrowing the financial gap between the two young stars.

Beyond the Money!

Financial success is part of modern cricket, but it shouldn’t overshadow the sport’s core values. Both players have displayed remarkable talent and determination to reach the IPL stage. Manohar’s rise from financial hardship is an inspiration, while Shaw’s consistent growth showcases the rewards of dedication. Their journeys serve as a reminder that passion and skill can pave the way for success, both on and off the field.

