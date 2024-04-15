Virat Kohli has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL team since 2008. In 2013, he was assigned the captain of the team. From 2008 to now, Kohli’s team has played quite well in many matches. However, the team never won an IPL in these 16 years.

Virat Kohli’s RCB team has finished the game as runner-ups three times —2009, 2011, and 2016. Unfortunately, despite reaching so close to victory, the team never won the IPL title. Even in the IPL 2024, the team is struggling to give a good performance. Out of the six matches they have played, RCB managed to win only one match.

In 2021, Virat Kohli decided not to continue as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. Currently, the team is led by South African cricketer, Faf du Plessis. Despite not winning any IPL titles, in a past interview, Virat shared that he doesn’t want to leave the RCB team.

In a video shared by the team’s official X page (formerly Twitter), Virat said, “There are a couple of other teams who have great fan bases but I think we are a team who get a lot of support and adulation wherever we play because we play a certain brand of cricket. We will play our heart out, we might not be composed enough in many difficult situations in the past but there has never been a shortage of passion, commitment, intensity.”

Kohli revealed that they are not forcing him to play for the team, but he is forcing the management to keep him. The Indian cricketer also shared how much love and respect he has received from the team, and he cannot recreate it anywhere else. Virat stated, “A lot of fun on the field, and I, as an individual, have never felt that I wanna move away from the system just because I haven’t won a title. That happens because things have been so organic; this cannot be created anywhere “

He added, “This cannot be manufactured in a way that people are forcing me to play, and I am forcing the management to keep me; there has never been a conversation like that. So, things have been very organic. The respect, the care, and the enjoyment I feel here, I don’t think I can recreate anywhere else. The experience has been magical.”

Virat Kohli Interview Part 2 Captain Kohli and clarity of thought go hand in hand! Watch him talk about opening the batting, regaining his Midas touch, having Sanjay Bangar in the camp and his unbreakable bond with RCB, only on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/3g4IxQY8ve — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, today’s IPL match will be held between RCB and SRH. The match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

