The thrilling IPL season for 2026 came to an end on May 31 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore lifting the trophy after defeating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets. This was the second consecutive championship for the team.

The IPL isn’t just a stage for breathtaking sixes and nail-biting finishes; it’s also a massive money-making machine for cricket’s biggest stars. Over the years, players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni have turned their on-field success into thriving business empires, lucrative endorsement deals, and impressive investment portfolios. From luxury homes and exotic cars to successful brands and business ventures, here’s a look at the net worths of the highest-paid players in IPL history.

1. Virat Kohli

It’s no surprise that Virat Kohli is the highest-paid IPL player to date. With his record as the all-time leading run scorer in IPL history with over 9,300 runs in 238 matches, Virat’s total IPL income is a whopping Rs. 230.20 crore, as reported by IPL Salary. The portal reports that Virat’s IPL salary for 2025 and 2026 was Rs. 21 crore.

His estimated net worth is ₹1,050 crore, as reported by CCL Cricket. Virat started his IPL journey with RCB in 2008, when he was paid a fee of Rs. 8 crore, which has gradually increased to Rs. 21 crore today. In addition to IPL earnings, Virat’s wealth is also credited to his businesses. One8 Commune, a popular cafe chain across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc., and Wrogn, a men’s fashion apparel brand. His other successful investments include Myntra, Nueva, Rage Coffee Hyperprice, Digit Insurance, and Universal Sportsbiz, amongst others.

Virat is also the ambassador for top brands, including Puma, Audi, Hero MotorCorp, and American Tourist, amongst others. Additionally, he owns a Rs. 80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and a fleet of luxurious cars, including a Porsche 911, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Lamborghini Huracan, among others, as reported by The Mint.

2. Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is the second-highest-paid IPL player, according to IPL Salary, with an overall IPL income of Rs. 227.20 crores. The portal reports that Rohit’s fees for both 2025-2026 IPL seasons were Rs. 16.30 crores. Rohit started his IPL journey with the Deccan Chargers with a fee of Rs. 3 crores. He was retained by the Mumbai Indians for a fee of Rs. 16.30 crores.

The Economic Times reports that Rohit’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 214 crores as of 2026. The report states that, as per public data cited by financial analysts, Rohit’s annual income is estimated to be around $24 million (Rs. 180 crores). In addition to Rohit’s cricket earnings, his wealth is also attributed to his Rs. 30 crore Worli-Sea Facing home, in addition to the two flats he co-owns with his father, valued at Rs 5.46 crore and Rs 5.70 crore. The cricketer also owns a Rs. 4 crore Lamborghini and is often seen wearing a classic Rolex Day-Date worth Rs. 41 lakhs.

3. MS Dhoni

Known as one of India’s greatest captains, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, aka “Captain Cool,” holds the record for the most matches played (278+), most dismissals as a wicketkeeper (200+), and five IPL titles as a captain. IPL Salary reports his overall IPL earnings to date as Rs. 196.84 crores. He was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 4 crores but did not play a single match this year. Dhoni debuted with the team in 2008 with a salary of Rs. 6 crores.

As reported by CCL Cricket, MS Dhoni’s estimated net worth is around Rs. ₹1,060 Crore. His wealth is attributed to IPL earnings, brand endorsements, luxury automobiles, and business ventures.

Money Mint reports that MS Dhoni is among the highest-paid celebrity endorsers in India, with endorsements for over 40 brands. As of 2025, the cricketer is charging Rs. 4-5 crores per endorsement deal. In addition, Dhoni’s charges range from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore per social media endorsement. The cricketer earns up to Rs. 100 crore annually for brand endorsements alone.

Dhoni also owns several ventures, including sports and footwear brand Seven (co-owner and brand ambassador) and Indian Super League football club Chennaiyan FC (co-owner), Hotel Mahi Residency in Ranchi (owner), amongst others. In addition, the cricketer is known for his enthusiasm for bikes and cars, owning a luxurious fleet of automobiles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (Rs. 1.2 crores), a Hummer H2 (Rs. 75 lakh), and an Audi Q7 (Rs. 80 lakh), among others.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder celebrated for scoring over 3,200 runs and taking 170+ wickets. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra’s overall IPL income is Rs. 157.01 crores. His salary last year was Rs. 18 crores, and this year it was Rs. 14 crores. Ravindra debuted with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 with a fee of Rs. 12 lakhs.

As per The Siasat Daily, Ravindra Jadeja’s estimated net worth is Rs. 150 crore. In addition to his cricket earnings, Ravindra also owns a home in Ahmedabad worth Rs. 8 crores. He also owns a fleet of luxurious cars, including an Audi 4, a Hyundai Accent, and a Hayabusa bike. Ravindra is also associated with popular brands, including Myntra, BharatPe, and Bajaj Consumer Care, among others.

5. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, known for his aggressive batting and wicketkeeping, has a total IPL income of Rs. 157.01 crore. He drew a salary of Rs. 27 crores for both the last season and the latest season of IPL. Rishabh debuted in the IPL in 2008 at a salary of Rs. 12 lakhs. In this year’s season, he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crores.

As per IPL salary, Rishabh’s estimated net worth for 2026 is Rs. 150-165 crores. Along with his cricket earnings, Rishabh’s fortune is also attributed to his luxurious Delhi home, valued at Rs. 2 crores, as well as other properties he owns in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Roorkee. Sharing a passion for automobiles, Rishabh owns a Ford Mustang worth 2 crore, an Audi A8 worth 1.8 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz GLE valued at Rs. 2 crore.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth 2026: How Much Does India’s Teenage Cricket Sensation Earn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News