It wasn’t a post, a caption, or even a controversy that stirred the internet: it was just a “like”. When Virat Kohli liked a picture of a comparatively lesser-known German model, social media did what it excels at: to amplify, speculate, and obsess.

The picture in question? A golden hour portrait captured by famous photographer Advait Vaidya, featuring Liz Laz, in a light blue dress. The post, which was initially posted in January with the caption of “Some golden hour shots”, had already been performing well. However, when Kohli engaged, it became a viral point of conversation overnight, fuelling memes, discussions, and the number of people interested in discovering the answer to a single question: Who is Liz Laz?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Vaidya (@advait_vaidya)

Who is LizLaz?

Liz Laz may be new to Indian audiences, but she isn’t new to the influencer industry. She lives in Germany and calls herself a vlogger, foodie, and singer, which shows how many different things she does online. Unlike creators who rely solely on looks, Liz Laz’s digital identity includes storytelling about lifestyle content. Her Instagram feed is a mix of planned fashion shoots and candid travel posts, which gives her followers both inspiration and a sense of familiarity.

With about half a million followers, she has gradually built a devoted following by sharing bits of her everyday life. Travel is a significant factor here. From the mountains of Nepal to the urban life of South Korea, to the beaches of the Maldives, and the hills of Sri Lanka and Thailand, her content reflects a creator constantly on the move.

She also visibly relates to Indian creatives. Working with photographers such as Advait Vaidya indicates that she was not just showing up in the online realm of India by chance, but that it was already expanding even previous to this viral sensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

The ‘Virat Kohli Effect’ & Overnight Visibility

When someone with Kohli’s kind of digital reach interacts with a post, it hardly ever stays contained. Having more than 250 million followers, even a brief interaction can escalate into a headline.

The intrigue deepened when the interaction was later reported to have vanished, reminiscent of previous cases in which Kohli was put under public scrutiny for his social media engagement with Avneet Kaur. What might have been a small digital moment turned into a bigger story, fueled by screenshots, speculation, and the internet’s fascination with how celebrities act.

Interestingly, Liz Laz did not jump into the limelight and make it big. Her reaction was also subdued and did not divert attention to the noise but instead to her work, a gesture that helped her to preserve authenticity amidst the viral chaos.

🚨 BIG STATEMENT BY LIZLAZ ON VIRAT KOHLI & IG POST LIKE CONTROVERSY 🚨 Lizlaz said 🗣️ " I felt a bit sorry for him actually, I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don’t even know how it became such a big story. How did… pic.twitter.com/cfFoeBt98E — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 18, 2026

The sudden rise in popularity of Liz Laz could be deemed a coincidence, yet it speaks to something bigger concerning the digital era. Virality tends to be a highlighting effect, it does not make identity, it reveals it. And that is what is interesting in this story, that in the world of algorithms, fame can be achieved overnight sometimes.

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