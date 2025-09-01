Rahhat Shah Kazmi’s heart-wrenching musical romantic saga, Love in Vietnam, is making waves in China even before its domestic release. As the first cinematic collaboration between India and Vietnam, the movie has secured 10,000 screens in China before its domestic release, becoming the first Indian film to reach that milestone.

The film stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Vietnamese actress Kha Gnan, and veteran icons Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover. It was filmed in picturesque locations in Vietnam and India’s heartland, Punjab. The mega Chinese production giant Shanghai YC Media and Film has acquired the rights for the film’s theatrical release in China.

What Did Director Rahhat Shah Kazmi Say About Love In Vietnam’s Deal In China?

Speaking about the major deal, director Rahhat Shah Kazmi said, “Love in Vietnam has been a dream project. We have put our heart and soul into this film, and it is truly a matter of pride as we have created history by acquiring 10,000 screens in China even before our India release.”

Jessica Zhen, Partner – International Film Distribution Division at Shanghai YC Media & Film, added, “When Love in Vietnam came to us at Shanghai YC Media & Film, it initially sparked an interest from us for the China market, as the story is inspired by the bestseller book Madonna in a Fur Coat and marks the first successful Vietnam-India film collaboration. Later, when our team watched the film’s rough cut, we became so attached to it. It is not just a film, but a journey of emotions that touches your heart, irrespective of language and cultural barriers. We are very excited and are gearing up for a big theatrical release in China, this Christmas.”

More About Love In Vietnam Release

The film will be released in theatres across India on September 12, 2025. It will then head to China and be released in Chinese cinemas during the joyous festival of Christmas.

Love in Vietnam promises to be a tale of unflinching love and friendship, with music that will touch your inner soul. It is directed by Kazmi, presented by Zee Studios, produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, and Samten Hills, Dalat.

