Nargis Fakhri has always kept her personal life low-key, but this time, fans just can’t stop talking. The Rockstar actress has already impressed the audience with her performance in the movie’s presence.

However, she is now the wife of Tony Beig, who is an entrepreneur. The ceremony, which was reportedly held in California on February 16, 2025, was discreet and included only dearest friends and family members. The couple has yet to post official photographs, but numerous pointers have kept social media alive.

A Wedding Wrapped In Secrecy

The first hints of their wedding date emerged when images of a wedding cake with the initials “NF & TB” made the rounds. Shortly after, the couple was seen going on vacation, which only added more fuel to the speculations.

The clear sign of their relationship becoming public was when they walked hand-in-hand at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Nargis was seen sparkling in a lehenga, and Tony wore a crisp black suit. Filmmaker Farah Khan teasing Tony to “stand with your wife” became the viral moment that almost confirmed the news.

Fans loved their chemistry, while others were surprised that the actress managed to keep the wedding such a well-guarded secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Who Exactly Is Tony Beig?

For those curious about Nargis Fakhri’s husband, Tony Beig is a name well-known in the business world. He comes from a reputed family and was born in Kashmir. His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, served as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, his brother Johnny Beig has worked in film production.

Tony later moved abroad, where he earned his MBA from Victoria University in Melbourne. Back in 2006, he founded the Dioz Group, which has now become a global player in fashion, wellness, and energy. The company operates in countries including the US, UK, Australia, and the UAE, generating impressive revenues. Today, Tony holds the titles of Chairman and Global Operations Director of the company.

It is assumed that Nargis and Tony began dating in 2022, as they have been seen on vacations and private parties ever since. With Nargis’ Bollywood star status and Tony’s international business reputation, the two have swiftly become one of the most discussed couples.

Actress Nargis Fakhri has married her boyfriend and entrepreneur Tony Beig in a private wedding in US' Beverly Hills, according to multiple reports. Pictures purportedly showing a wedding cake with the words 'Happy Marriage' along with their initials. pic.twitter.com/pX3fjwZIpU — sarcasticschool_ (@sarcasticscool) February 22, 2025

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Param Sundari: Check Out The Breathtaking Locations Of Sidharth & Jahnvi’s Latest Rom-Com Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News