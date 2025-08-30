Bollywood recently witnessed yet another musical romance drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film, released in theaters on July 11, is set to make its digital debut. This comes as great news for those who missed watching it on big screens. Completing its theatrical run, the Santosh Singh-directed film will be available on streaming platforms in September.

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have won hearts with their stellar performances in this tender love story. While Massey continues to impress with his nuanced acting, debutante Shanaya Kapoor has also made a striking impression, capturing the audience’s attention. Both looked fresh, nuanced, and promising on screen as a couple with heartfelt chemistry.

When & Where To Stream Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Online?

After much waiting, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is finally set for digital release. The film makes its digital premiere on ZEE5 from September 5. The streaming platform made the exciting announcement through social media. A poster was shared on Instagram with the caption “Some feelings are beyond what the eyes can hold #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan premieres 5th September, only on #ZEE5.”

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a film inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, which beautifully explores how two people connect beyond appearances, relying on voice, touch, and emotion rather than sight. The film tells the story of a visually impaired musician (played by Vikrant Massey) and a stage performer (played by Shanaya Kapoor) who cross paths on a train journey. It delves into themes of love, perception, emotional vulnerability, and the bonds that connect us.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and penned by Mansi Bagla, with a soulful soundtrack by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this musical romance is all set to charm audiences when it premieres on Zee5 on September 5, 2025.

What’s Next For Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor?

Shanaya will be seen in a romantic thriller titled Tu Yaa Main opposite Adarsh Gourav, slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 premiere. She’s also starring in a yet-untitled romantic drama directed by Shujaat Saudagar, opposite Abhay Verma, a breezy love story filmed against the lush backdrops of Goa. Adding to the excitement, she will be stepping into the cult Student of the Year franchise with the upcoming series directed by Reema Maya.

Vikrant Massey’s next project is White, a biographical thriller where he steps into the role of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film explores how ancient Indian wisdom played a part in ending Colombia’s civil war. He is also reportedly set to appear in Pritam Pedro, Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series, where he may take on a villainous role.

