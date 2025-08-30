The third instalment of Shashank Khaitan’s beloved Dulhania franchise, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is set to sweep audiences off their feet very soon! Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the upcoming romantic-comedy promises to bring the ultimate band-baaja-baraat experience to the big screen again!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari To Offer Colors, Chaos & Chemistry This Festive Season

The film is gearing up to serve drama, romance, and endless laughter, allowing audiences to experience the ultimate festive entertainer. Viewers can expect to dive into a riot of colors, chaos, and chemistry and witness a rollercoaster of drama, romance, and rib-tickling comedy.

At the center of the vibrant entertainer is Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor). When their worlds collide, not only do sparks fly, but it also brings fireworks in the form of a quirky romance that quickly spirals into a whirlwind of over-the-top drama, high-energy music, and a wedding no one will forget.

While not much is known about the film’s premise, and even the teaser does not give away much of the plot, fans can brace themselves to witness the signature Bollywood flair wrapped in heart and humor, served alongside vibrant, groovy tracks like Tujhe Laage Na Najariya, which will bound you to shake a leg on the dance floor (or in your theatre seats)!

When Is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Releasing?

The film is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2025, just in time for Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

So whether you are in for the drama, the romance, or the dance numbers, this film is your ultimate invitation to the biggest celebration of the year!

You can watch the teaser of the movie below:

