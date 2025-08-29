Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Param Sundari has managed to take a not so good start at the box office. With the morning shows, the film failed to impress with its occupancy on day 1. In fact, it failed to enter the top 3 occupancies for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025.

Janhvi Kapoor Stays Behind Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s film stays behind Arjun Kapoor‘s Mere Husband Ki Biwi which registered an opening occupancy of 8.64% in the theaters. However, it has performed better than Loveyapa’s almost 5% occupancy for the morning shows on the opening day!

Param Sundari Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

For the morning shows, Param Sundari registered an occupancy of 8.19% missing the top 5 occupancies for the morning show for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025. In fact, the film missed claiming the fifth spot by a whisker!

Take a look at the morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Romantic Bollywood films on day 1.

Saiyaara: 35.51% Dhadak 2: 15.02% Bhool Chuk Maaf: 9.4% Metro In Dino: 8.64% Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 8.64% Param Sundari: 8.19%

Param Sundari Day 1 Ticket Sales

The film has managed to register ticket sales of 43K only on the opening day from 7 AM to 4 PM. In fact, by 4 PM, it has managed to earn in the range of 1.5 – 2 crore, which currently hints at an opening that might be a little over 5 crore or in the range of 4.5 – 5 crore, which again is not so exciting news for a film that ticks all the boxes for a true blue Bollywood romance! Hopefully the weekend helps!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

