It has been 13 days, and Rajinikanth’s Coolie has now entered its last leg at the box office. The action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is struggling to enter the 500 crore club at the box office. The film managed to earn a total of 486.82 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 13 days and from here it will be a tough journey, with new releases this week.

4th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Worldwide

Currently, Rajinikanth is ruling fourth place in the list of the highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office. It has pushed Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time from the top 5 list and has occupied his spot. The GOAT earned a total gross collection of 464.54 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Next Target

The next milestone for Coolie would be crossing the entire lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Currently, Mani Ratnam’s film is the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide with a total gross collection of 489.51 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of All Time (Worldwide Gross Collection).

2.0: 668 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 604.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 489.51 crore Coolie: 486.82 crore

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in 13 days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 170.23 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 57.55 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 33.93 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 2.55 crore

India Net Collection: 264.26 crore

India Gross Collection: 311.82 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 175 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 486.82 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

