Mohanlal has had a great year with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. The superstar is all set for his next arrival – Hridayapoorvam. The advance booking for the film commenced on August 26, but the pre-sales for tickets on BMS do not paint a roaring picture at the box office. The film might pick up after a good word-of-mouth once it arrives!

Mohanlal Witnesses A Drop

On the second day of the advance sales on BMS, Mohanlal‘s film witnessed a drop in the advance bookings. On the second day of the advance booking, Mohanlal’s film witnessed a drop of almost 23.7% which might not be good news at this point!

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Pre-Sales

In two days, the total pre-sales of Hridayapoorvam stand at a total of 41.63K on BMS. It is still almost 33K away to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS. It needs a total of 74K to surpass Alappuzha Gymkhana and enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Malayalam film on BMS in 2024-25.

L2: Empuraan: 1.33 Million Thudarum: 1.19 Million Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 309K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 204K Turbo: 161K Aavesham: 104K Marco: 103K Manjummel Boys: 84K Alappuzha Gymkhana: 74K

Hridayapoorvam To Clash With Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam is all set to clash with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Naslen’s film is currently sharing the same level of buzz and hype as Mohanlal’s film. Interestingly, last film of both actors fared well at the box office. Mohanlal was impressed with Thudarum; meanwhile, Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana turned out to be one of the most profitable Malayalam films of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

