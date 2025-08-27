Ayan Mukerji and YRF’s association for War 2 did not turn out to be as fruitful as one expected. The VFX were criticised, and the storyline did not meet expectations, leading to a box office dud. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer continued to lead against Mahavatar Narsimha but will not be able to beat the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has War 2 earned in 13 days?

War 2 arrived in theatres on August 14, 2025. It made the most of the Independence Day holiday, but there has been no relief since. According to estimates, it added 3.81 crores to its kitty on day 13, all languages combined. There was around 21% improvement in box office collection in the last 24 hours.

After 13 days, the net earnings in India amount to 235.96 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 278.34 crores. It would have been ideal for War 2 to cross the 250 crore mark before the arrival of the third weekend, but it may not be able to achieve the milestone by a few crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in all languages:

Week 1: 204.10 crores

Week 2: 31.86 crores (2 days to go)

Total: 235.96 crores

Most would know that Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer is competing against Mahavatar Narsimha at the Indian box office. On day 12, War 2 finally surpassed its rival and emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It maintained its lead with almost 3 crore gap on the second Tuesday. So far, there’s nothing to worry about!

Take a look at the top 5 highest Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 335.8 crores War 2: 235.96 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 232.66 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores

As visible, War 2 still needs a whopping 99.84 crores to beat Saiyaara and become the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025. That’s impossible now, given that the daily collections have fallen below the 5 crore mark. Besides, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is also arriving in cinemas this Friday and will take away a chunk of the screens.

War 2 Box Office Summary (13 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 235.96 crores

Budget recovery: 72.6%

India gross: 278.34 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

