Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller, OG, is enjoying an unbelievable pre-release hype not only in India but also in North America. The pre-sales in the international circuit began last evening and opened to a thunderous response. Sujeeth’s directorial may create history and join the likes of Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and other Telugu biggies! Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

OG North America Pre-Sales begin on a fantastic note!

As per Venky Box Office, pre-sales for the OG premiere shows began in North America on August 27, 2025. Distributor Prathyangira Cinemas has planned one of the widest releases for a pan-India film in the overseas market. 35 shows were scheduled at Cinemark Dallas, one of the top-grossing chains. Out of this, almost 4 shows were sold out within a few hours of the commencement of the advance booking.

The tickets have reportedly been priced at $25 for the standard shows, while the XD/Other PLF versions cost $30. OG has begun its rampage mode in North America and is sure to set new benchmarks for Telugu films.

OG to create history for Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan has achieved many box office milestones. However, OG could be his first film to clock the $2 million mark in premiere pre-sales at the North American box office.

Only six Tollywood films have been able to clock the $2 million milestone in North America premiere pre-sales in history—Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Devara, Salaar, and RRR. Given the fantastic trends, OG could be the seventh in history and the first for Pawan Kalyan. Fingers crossed!

More about OG

Also known as They Call Him OG, the Telugu gangster drama will be released in theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025. It marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Priyanka Mohan stars as the leading lady. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment.

