Rajinikanth’s Coolie might have underperformed compared to its mammoth expectations, but it is still moving towards the 300 crore net milestone at the Indian box office. While the original Tamil version has been dominating the number game, the Telugu and Hindi versions have also provided decent support. Specifically talking about the Hindi-dubbed version, it has comfortably crossed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in just 12 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

Considering the presence of Aamir Khan and the overall pre-release buzz, the Kollywood action thriller was expected to make good earnings in Hindi. Though the response hasn’t been up to the mark due to mixed word-of-mouth, the numbers that have been accumulated are still decent. After crossing the 30 crore mark recently, it has achieved one major feat.

How much did Coolie (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

As per Sacnilk, the Hindi-dubbed version of Coolie has earned 32.8 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 38.7 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 26.05 crores

Day 9 – 1.25 crores

Day 10 – 2.25 crores

Day 11 – 2.5 crores

Day 12 – 75 lakh

Total – 32.8 crores

Becomes Kollywood’s 2nd highest-grossing film in Hindi

With 32.8 crores coming in 12 days, Coolie has emerged as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi. It has crossed Leo, which earned 32.21 crore net in Hindi. It’ll conclude its journey at the same position, as surpassing 2.0 (188 crore net) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in Hindi:

2.0 – 188 crores Coolie – 32.8 crores Leo – 32.21 crores Kabali – 28 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 25 crores

How far will the Hindi-dubbed version go?

The Hindi version of the Rajinikanth starrer has dropped below the 1 crore mark on the second Monday, and except for the weekend, there will be no considerable growth. So, from the current position, it might be able to cross the 40 crore mark but will stay below 43 crores in the lifetime run.

