Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, took an epic start in the overseas market, registering the biggest ever opening for a Kollywood film. Backed by solid pre-sales, it raked in a huge 75 crore gross (including premieres) on day 1. After a sensational start, the magnum opus witnessed a big drop, but still, it has earned enough to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Coolie surpasses Saiyaara to be the top grosser at the overseas box office in 2025

The pre-release hype for the Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut collaboration was huge, and it was clearly reflected through a historic opening day collection. However, due to mixed word-of-mouth, its run has been impacted. Still, in 9 days, it has amassed a huge 168.5 crore gross. With this, it surpassed Saiyaara (161 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the overseas box office.

Mohanlal dominates the list of top 5 overseas grossers

After Coolie and Saiyaara, L2: Empuraan is standing in the third position with a collection of 142.25 crore gross. Chhaava is in fourth place with a gross collection of 100.9 crore. Thudarum holds the fifth position with a collection of 93.8 crore gross.

While Rajinikanth has topped the charts, Mohanlal is dominating the list of top five grossers at the overseas box office. His L2: Empuraan and Thudarum managed to rake in impressive numbers.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films in the overseas market:

Coolie – 168.5 crores Saiyaara – 161 crores L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crores Chhaava – 100.9 crores Thudarum – 93.8 crores

Rajinikanth’s Coolie had a chance to become the first 200 crore gross in the overseas market, but considering its current trend, it is likely to miss the milestone. Up next, there are biggies like Dhurandhar and Kantara Chapter 1, which have the potential to score big overseas.

