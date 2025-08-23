Rishab Shetty‘s Kantara Chapter 1 is enjoying good buzz on the ground level, and it’s one of those films that might leave everyone stunned with its crazy collection. Its predecessor made rocking earnings in Hindi and Telugu versions, other than its original Kannada version. Considering such an appeal, the buyers are excited to grab its theatrical rights in the country’s different regions. The latest we hear is about its potential to create history with its pre-box office business in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kantara was released in 2022 amid minimal expectations. Due to strong word-of-mouth, it emerged as a massive box office success. Due to its popularity in the original Kannada version, the film was later dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. In almost every language, it turned out to be a big success. In India, it amassed 309.64 crore net, against a cost of just 16 crores. Considering such a success, anticipation is high for the upcoming prequel.

Kantara was a big success in the Telugu states

For those who aren’t aware, Kantara did a business of over 50 crore gross in the Telugu states. Considering such a response, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to set the box office on fire and earn some historic numbers. The buzz is already there, and the audience is excited to catch the prequel on the big screen.

Makers quote a massive amount in exchange for theatrical rights in the Telugu states

Given the positivity surrounding Kantara Chapter 1, the makers (Hombale Films) are quoting a massive price for theatrical rights in the Telugu states. As per Track Tollywood, the makers have quoted 100 crores in exchange for theatrical rights, comprising Nizam’s 40 crores, Coastal Andhra’s 45 crores, and Ceded’s 15 crores.

Kantara Chapter 1 to create history by beating War 2’s pre-box office business?

As of now, no buyer has come forward to buy theatrical rights at such big prices. If the deal gets closed at the same quoted price, it will be history, as no dubbed film has made 100 crores in exchange for theatrical rights in the Telugu states. Currently, War 2 holds the record for the highest sum for a dubbed film with 82 crores. If the Rishab Shetty starrer closes its deal at 100 crores, it will create history by defeating War 2 with a 21.95% higher price.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Is Rajinikanth Responsible For The Setback Of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News