Coolie arrived in theaters with a massive buzz. The combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj had fans convinced that this would be a sure-shot entertainer. The teasers and posters only added to the excitement. However, the reaction was not as positive as expected after the first day’s shows. Many felt the film could not live up to the hype.

At first, the blame was directed towards director Lokesh Kanagaraj for not giving a gripping story. But talk in the Tamil film circles says that Rajinikanth himself might have played a big part in the outcome.

Did Rajinikanth’s Influence Backfire

Reports from 123telugu hinted that the superstar Rajinikanth wanted changes in the script. It is believed that he asked Lokesh Kanagaraj to adjust the script, include a few cameos, and present the story in a different style. Ultimately, these changes limited the director’s usual approach.

The film enjoyed a strong opening because of Rajinikanth’s name, but the buzz quickly slowed. Fans praised his energy on screen but felt the content was not strong enough to hold the same impact.

The challenges for Coolie didn’t stop there. Industry insiders also pointed out the film’s A certificate, a departure from Rajinikanth’s usual family-friendly offerings that appeal to viewers of all ages. This rating prevented younger fans from watching the movie in theatres, which many believe restricted its overall audience reach.

Final Word

So, is Rajinikanth the reason behind Coolie’s setback? It is not entirely fair to say so. His performance remains the highlight, and his presence drew massive crowds on the opening day. At the same time, the reported changes he suggested may have restricted the director’s vision, leading to a film that felt uneven.

Coolie once again proves that star power can bring the audience in, but only a solid story can keep them fully satisfied.

Check out the trailer of Coolie below:

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Epic Period Drama Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News