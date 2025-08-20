Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword vs Spirit released amid huge fanfare, but it crashed and burned at the box office. The film had a strong opening, earning more than 40 crores on the very first day, largely due to an extensive marketing push. However, poor word of mouth destroyed its future box-office prospects. Hari Hara Veera Mallu managed to gross only 117.16 crores worldwide, out of which 102.66 crores came from the Indian domestic market. With a massive budget of 300 crores, the film turned out to be a clear flop.

OTT Release and Alterations of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Prime Video recently released the film for streaming. It is currently available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi on the platform. The film, as we know, had alterations done to it during its theatrical release, with multiple scenes removed from the initial version. Now, for the OTT release, further cuts have been made.

According to 123 Telugu, around 15 minutes of runtime has been trimmed from the OTT version, mainly in the second half of the film. Notably, the confrontation with Bobby Deol has been removed. The film now concludes with the Asura Hananam song and the announcement of the second part. Additionally, the VFX has been updated. This marks the third version of the film’s ending, with substantial changes made from the original theatrical release to the current OTT version. The runtime of the OTT release is now 153 minutes.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Plot

A big-budget period action drama set in 17th-century Mughal India, starring Pawan Kalyan as the titular character. A thief, a domestic version of Robin Hood. After being betrayed and captured, he is offered a way out: he must steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond. He then embarks on this quest with some trusted allies.

