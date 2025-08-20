Pawan Kalyan’s expensive period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu officially released in theatres on July 24, 2025. The film’s grand visuals and emotional storylines along with cast performances captivated many who watched it. The response to the film overall has been mixed as many liked the film and others did not, but the movie left fans discussing the highlights. Now the film is finally available to be streamed on OTT and here is everything you need to know.

When & Where To Watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu Online?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu‘s digital rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video. These rights were sold even before its theatrical release. The film officially released on the platform on August 20, 2025, and is currently available for streaming.

This release is great news for those who missed the theatre run or simply want to enjoy the film once again at home. With its massive sets, action-packed moments, and intense storyline, the film is likely to grab attention on streaming too.

More About the Movie

The narrative centers around Veera Mallu, a rebellious spirit who robs from Nizam’s rule to support the poor. During one of his missions, he falls for Panchami, a woman held captive by the Nizam’s subordinates. But just as he plans to rescue her and pull off a big heist, he’s betrayed and caught.

Due to his great reputation, the Hyderabad rulers offer him an almost unrealistic task and ask him to steal the Kohinoor diamond from Aurangzeb. From here, the story takes you on an unpredictable journey that witnesses betrayal, thrills, and a wealth of emotional investment.

Pawan Kalyan gives a heavy performance filled with emotional impact and little dialogue. Nidhhi Agerwal is charming and acts convincingly, while Bobby Deol does a role of Aurangzeb justice, as a powerful figure. The supporting cast, of Anasuya, Sunil, Subbaraju, and Sathyaraj, and additional actors really add to the story.

The collaboration between director Krish Jagarlamudi and co-writer Jyothi Krishna results in a largely historical story and presents a wholly cinematic experience put together for the viewer. Adding to the effect is M.M. Keeravani’s musical score and Manoj Paramahamsa’s cinematography, that beautifully reflects the times were indeed worthy to behold.

