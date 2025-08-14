Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal, has ended its theatrical run on a poor note. After a rocking start, the film was expected to earn a respectable total, but it dropped more than expected and eventually settled for a disappointing lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. It could have run for another week, but the release of War 2 and Coolie pushed it out of theatres. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Reception of the film

Released on July 24, the Tollywood period action drama opened to negative to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed poor word-of-mouth. As a result, it failed to capitalise on a rocking start. In India, after scoring 40 crore+ on day 1, it couldn’t even touch the 90 crore mark, thus explaining a lot about how negative word-of-mouth affected the film.

Closing box office collection of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

As per the closing collection update, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has ended its run at the Indian box office by earning 87 crore net. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 102.66 crores. In the overseas market, too, it turned out to be a debacle with a collection of 14.5 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the final worldwide box office collection stands at 117.16 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 87 crores

India gross – 102.66 crores

Overseas gross – 14.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 117.16 crores

Budget and box office verdict

Reportedly, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 87 crore net, thus recovering only 29% of its total cost. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict. It’s a huge setback for Pawan Kalyan, who returned to the big screen after almost two years.

Bigger disaster than Game Changer

Game Changer was reportedly made on a budget of 450 crores. Against this, it scored 136.92 crore net at the Indian box office. If calculated, it recovered 30.42% of its total cost. On the other hand, the Pawan Kalyan starrer made a recovery of 29%, thus turning out to be a bigger disaster than Ram Charan’s film.

