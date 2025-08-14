Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has poor legs at the box office. Still, it is getting consolations by surpassing several Marvel movies. It has crossed the domestic haul of Doctor Strange, which performed way better than First Steps worldwide. Additionally, it has also beaten the domestic hauls of two X-Men movies starring Hugh Jackman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office collection on day 19 in North America

The MCU movie has really weak legs at the box office in North America. Based on the Box Office Mojo data, it collected just $2.5 million on its third Tuesday. Although it is again the biggest among F4 films, it is not how MCU movies performed even a few years back. The movie has been having severe declines at the cinemas despite major releases. There is no chance for it to turn back now.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps witnessed a harsh decline of -60.7% from last Tuesday, and with that, the domestic total has hit $235 million. It is expected to earn between $260 million and $265 million in its domestic run. If Avengers: Doomsday fails to perform well, then Marvel is surely doomed.

Surpasses the Hugh Jackman-starrer X-Men movies

The film has surpassed Doctor Strange’s $232.6 million domestic haul as the #23 highest-grossing MCU movie ever in North America. It has also beaten Hugh Jackman starrer X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: The Last Stand. For the unversed, X-Men: Days of Future Past collected $233.9 million, and X-Men: The Last Stand collected $234.36 million in their domestic runs.

Worldwide collection update

The movie has weak legs not only in North America but also overseas. It has collected $204.64 million to date and is expected to cross $250 million this weekend. Adding the $204.64 million international cume to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits $439.7 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps might not hit $500 million this weekend, but it surely will in the upcoming week. The MCU movie was released on July 25.

