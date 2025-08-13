Zach Cregger’s Weapons hit theaters on August 8 and is already hailed as one of 2025’s best horror films, joining this year’s acclaimed hits like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, and Final Destination: Bloodlines. The film is off to a solid start at the global box office, grossing over $81 million in just five days, according to Box Office Mojo.

Compared to Zach Cregger’s solo directorial debut, Barbarian (2022), which earned nearly $45 million worldwide, Weapons has already surpassed its global earnings. However, to match Barbarian’s impressive return on budget, Weapons needs to hit a massive box office milestone. Read on to find out what it is.

How Much Should Weapons Earn To Match Barbarian’s Budget-To-Earnings Ratio?

To understand the budget-to-earnings performance, let’s compare the current box office numbers of both films, according to Box Office Mojo:

Barbarian Box Office Summary

Domestic: $40.8 million

International: $4.5 million

Worldwide: $45.3 million

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic: $48.8 million

International: $32.5 million

Worldwide: $81.3 million

According to Collider, Barbarian was made on a reported budget of $4.5 million, while Weapons had a budget of around $40 million. This means Barbarian earned roughly 10 times its budget.

For Weapons to achieve a similar return on budget, it would need to earn about $400 million globally. In other words, it would have to outgross 2025’s current highest-grossing horror film, Sinners ($365.9 million), to match Barbarian’s budget-to-earnings ratio. Despite an impressive start, reaching this milestone seems unlikely.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of 2025

As of now, these are the top five highest-grossing horror films of 2025 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo:

Sinners – $365.9 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $285.3 million 28 Years Later – $150.4 million Weapons – $81.3 million The Monkey – $68.9 million

Weapons: Story & Cast

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

