Superman, directed by James Gunn, is inches away from the domestic haul of his MCU blockbuster. Gunn directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. But which GOTG film did David Corenswet’s film beat? Keep scrolling for a detailed box office report!

Gunn began his career as a screenwriter and then transitioned to filmmaking with the horror comedy film Slither. He gained fame with Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU, and it was released in 2014. In 2022, he and Peter Safran were hired to become the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios. Besides this latest film, he also created the series Creature Commandos. James bid goodbye to the MCU with GOTG Vol 3, released in 2023.

Superman’s box office collection on day 32 in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, Superman collected a solid $1 million on its fifth Monday. It has recorded the seventh biggest fifth Monday in the history of DC films. The film lost 615 theaters on Friday and is set to release on digital platforms sooner than initially reported. After over thirty days, the DCU movie has hit the $332.4 million cume in North America.

Check out the biggest 5th Mondays among DC movies at the domestic box office.

1. Wonder Woman – $4.3 million

2. Suicide Squad – $2.8 million

3. Aquaman – $2.6 million

4. The Dark Knight – $2.1 million

5. The Dark Knight Rises – $1.4 million

6. Joker – $1.2 million

7. Superman – $1 million

8. Batman Begins – $828K

9. The Batman – $802K

10. Batman Forever – $780K

Misses the domestic haul of Guardians of the Galaxy by a whisker!

James Gunn gained recognition and fame with Guardians of the Galaxy and started his new innings with Superman. The DC movie is now set to beat the domestic haul of GOTG. The David Corenswet-led movie missed the domestic haul of the MCU movie by a hair. The 2014 movie collected $333.7 million in its theatrical run in North America. The DC flick is less than $2 million away from the domestic haul of GOTG, and with that, Gunn’s latest movie will become the #86 highest-grossing film of all time domestically.

Superman accumulated $581.08 million worldwide and is reportedly arriving on digital platforms on August 15. It will be available to rent and as PVOD. The movie will be released on September 23 in 4 K, Blu-ray, and DVD. It was released on July 11.

