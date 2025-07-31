James Gunn is a renowned filmmaker, and people who follow comic book movies are well aware of him. He became famous for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, and now he is winning hearts with his DCU movie, Superman. The latest film’s strong performance has pushed Gunn’s career total box office collection past a major milestone worldwide. It includes his work as a filmmaker. Keep scrolling for more.

Gunn is known for his distinctive filmmaking style, which is a mix of edgy humor, emotional depth, stylized violence, and quirky characters. Whether he is handling misfit heroes or cosmic oddballs, Gunn brings out humanity in the strangest of places. His use of soundtracks in his movies also stands out. Gunn often uses nostalgic music to deepen emotional resonance or enhance comedic timing.

The box office total of James Gunn’s films crossed $3 billion worldwide.

Superman was released in theaters a few days ago and has achieved the $500 million milestone worldwide. With that, the cumulative total of all the films James Gunn has directed crossed a major milestone. According to The Numbers, Gunn directed nine movies, and their worldwide total crossed the $3 billion milestone and now stands at $3.2 billion. Before Superman, it was $2.7 billion.

5 highest-grossing films of James Gunn worldwide

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) – $863.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – $845.6 million Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – $773.3 million $168.7 million The Suicide Squad (2021) – Slither (2006) – $12.8 million

The MCU franchise contributed the most to boosting Gunn’s films’ worldwide box office total. Can Superman beat Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and become his highest-grossing film ever? The fans would have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Superman’s box office performance

The latest DCU movie, starring David Corenswet, earned one of the biggest openings of the year and recently became the highest-grossing solo Superman movie by beating Man of Steel. Gunn’s film, released on July 11, is also on track to become the first solo Clark Kent movie to hit the $300 million milestone. Globally, the film stands at $510.8 million and will soon cross the $600 million milestone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Naked Gun North America Box Office Projection: Liam Neeson’s Comedy Eyes A Decent Debut, Breathing Life Into Big-Screen Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News