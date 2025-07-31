Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s The Naked Gun has passed the early reviews with excellent numbers and is now set to have a decent opening weekend. The comedy film is arriving at a time when the theaters are filled with big-budget movies, and it is of the comedy genre, a tough nut to crack at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Some critics even called it one of the best comedy movies of the year. They praised Liam Neeson for his performance; however, some complained about Paul Walter Hauser’s less screen time. The comedy flick also features Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston in key roles. The trailer left everyone intrigued, and it’s finally releasing this Friday.

How much will the film earn at the North American box office on its opening weekend?

According to Variety‘s report, Liam Neeson-led The Naked Gun is eyeing a decent opening, good enough for a comedy. Comedies are tricky, and they hardly break records at the box office like other genre movies. As per the media outlet, it is expected to earn between $15 million and $17 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It will be released across 3,300 theaters in North America.

Comparison with the previous films in the Naked Gun franchise

According to the projected range, the comedy film will record the second-biggest opening weekend in the franchise behind The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear’s $20.8 million debut. Check out the opening weekend collections of the previous films at the domestic box office.

1. The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear [1991] – $20.8 million

2. Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult [1994] – $13.2 million

3. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! [1988] – $9.3 million

What is The Naked Gun about?

The upcoming film follows Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the clueless son of the original detective, as he bumbles his way through a high-stakes criminal conspiracy. Packed with slapstick chaos, rapid-fire gags, and over-the-top action, the film revives the classic spoof comedy for a new generation.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson‘s film premiered at the SVA Theater in New York recently, and it will be released in theaters on August 1.

