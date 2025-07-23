The Naked Gun franchise fans are in for a laugh riot as the iconic comedy series gets a reboot, slated for release in 2025. The film series, originally launched in 1988, is making a comeback with a fresh twist, bringing back Liam Neeson in the iconic role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. The film also stars Pamela Anderson, who is stepping into a new chapter of her life and career. The 58‑year‑old actor, best known for her Baywatch days, recently graced the red carpet at the film’s London premiere and shared that she feels like she’s just getting started.

Pamela Anderson Embraces A Fresh Start With The Naked Gun Reboot

During the premiere, Pamela Anderson said, “I feel like I’ve just started my career now. Every film I do lately heals a different part of me. I’m really excited to play real characters and be taken seriously as an actress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

In the upcoming reboot of the beloved comedy franchise, Pamela Anderson takes on the role of femme fatale Beth Davenport, starring opposite Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr. The film marks yet another milestone in her career resurgence, following her acclaimed Broadway debut in Chicago and her Golden Globe‑nominated performance in The Last Showgirl.

Pamela Anderson Opens Up On Bond With Liam Neeson & Her Hollywood Journey

Speaking about her on‑screen chemistry with Neeson, Anderson described their partnership as “a connection that is very sincere, very loving.” She even shared sweet behind‑the‑scenes moments, like Neeson draping his coat over her when she was cold on set. “He’s a true artist and the perfect gentleman,” she said, adding that she returned the kindness by baking him bread and cookies.

Reflecting on her Hollywood journey, which began when a single photograph at a 1989 football game changed her life overnight, Anderson said she now feels in control of her narrative: “It’s been a crazy, wild ride, but at this moment, I feel like I’m finally where I’m supposed to be.”

​The Naked Gun reboot, which promises plenty of slapstick and fresh comic energy, is set to hit US theatres ​on August 1, 2025.

The Naked Gun Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Weapons Early Reactions: Fans Are Calling Barbarian Director’s New Horror Film Downright Terrifying

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News