Horror has always been a genre that transports viewers to dark, twisted, and terrifying worlds. Over the past decade, several Hollywood horror films have struck box office gold, drawing massive crowds to theaters, regardless of what critics said.

We’ve compiled a list of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood horror movies released since 2015, along with their global box office figures (according to Box Office Mojo) and their streaming platforms. So, what are you waiting for? Turn off the lights, plug in your headphones, and get set for a spine-chilling binge.

10. Five Nights At Freddy’s (2023) – $291M

Streaming On – Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (US & India)

– Netflix & Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (US & India) RT Score – 33%

– 33% Director – Emma Tammi

– Emma Tammi Worldwide Box Office – $291 million

Plot: The supernatural horror film follows a troubled security guard (Josh Hutcherson), who works a night shift at an abandoned family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. But when midnight strikes, he uncovers a terrifying secret about the animatronics, who are far more sinister than they seem.

9. Annabelle: Creation (2017) – $306M

Streaming On – HBO Max (US), Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (India)

– HBO Max (US), Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (India) RT Score- 70%

70% Director – David F. Sandberg

– David F. Sandberg Worldwide Box Office – $306 million

Plot: Several years after the death of their seven-year-old daughter, Annabelle, in a car accident, a doll-maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls from a recently closed orphanage into their farmhouse. But things take a terrifying turn when the newcomers become the target of a possessed doll.

8. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) – $312M

Streaming On – Netflix (US), SonyLIV, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (India)

– Netflix (US), SonyLIV, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (India) RT Score – 38%

– 38% Director – Paul W. S. Anderson

– Paul W. S. Anderson Worldwide Box Office – $312 million

Plot: Set after the events of Resident Evil: Retribution, this action-horror film follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she returns to where it all began — the Hive beneath Raccoon City. With humanity on the verge of extinction, the fearless warrior must infiltrate the Umbrella Corporation’s headquarters for one final battle that could decide the fate of humanity.

7. The Conjuring 2 (2016) – $322M

Streaming On – HBO Max (US), Amazon Prime Video (US & India)

– HBO Max (US), Amazon Prime Video (US & India) RT Score – 80%

– 80% Director – James Wan

– James Wan Worldwide Box Office – $322 million

Plot: Set in 1977, this supernatural horror film follows renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they travel to North London to help a distressed single mother, Peggy Hodgson. She believes something evil is haunting her house, and when her youngest daughter shows signs of possession, the Warrens must confront the terrifying force behind it.

6. A Quiet Place (2018) – $341M

Streaming On – Paramount+ (US), Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India)

– Paramount+ (US), Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score – 96%

– 96% Director – Fede Álvarez

– Fede Álvarez Worldwide Box Office – $351 million

Plot: Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind alien creatures that hunt using sound, this horror film follows a couple, Evelyn and Lee (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt), as they fight to keep their family alive.

5. Alien: Romulus (2024) – $351M

Streaming On – Hulu (US), Jio Hotstar (India)

– Hulu (US), Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score – 80%

– 80% Director – Fede Álvarez

– Fede Álvarez Worldwide Box Office – $351 million

Plot: The sci-fi horror film is set between the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens. The plot follows a group of young space colonists who encounter a terrifying threat aboard a run-down space station. They must fight the galaxy’s deadliest lifeform, the Xenomorph, and survive against all odds.

4. Sinners (2025) – $365M

Streaming On – Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (US & India)

– Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (US & India) RT Score – 97%

– 97% Director – Ryan Coogler

– Ryan Coogler Worldwide Box Office – $365 million

Plot: This period supernatural horror movie revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

3. The Nun (2018) – $366M

Streaming On – Netflix (US), Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (India)

– Netflix (US), Jio Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video (Rent) (India) RT Score – 24%

– 24% Director – Corin Hardy

– Corin Hardy Worldwide Box Office – $366 million

Plot: Set in 1952 Romania, this gothic supernatural horror film follows a priest and a novice nun who are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun. As they delve deeper into the case, they are forced to confront a terrifying demonic entity in the form of a nun.

2. It Chapter Two (2019) – $473M

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (US & India)

– Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (US & India) RT Score – 62%

– 62% Director – Andy Muschietti

– Andy Muschietti Worldwide Box Office – $473 million

Plot: Set 27 years after the first film, the now-grown-up friends return to Derry and reunite to face the dreaded clown Pennywise once more — now more powerful than ever.

1. It (2017) – $704 million

Streaming On – Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (US & India)

– Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video & Netflix (US & India) RT Score – 85%

– 85% Director – Andy Muschietti

– Andy Muschietti Worldwide Box Office – $704 million

Plot: Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, the film follows a group of bullied friends in Derry, Maine, and how they band together to uncover the truth behind a series of child disappearances. Soon, they come face-to-face with a terrifying clown called Pennywise, a shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Box Office: Cracks Top 200 Highest Grossers As Its Final Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News