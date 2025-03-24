The Resident Evil film franchise is a series of action-horror movies loosely based on Capcom’s popular survival horror video game series of the same name. The franchise consists of multiple live-action films, an animated film series, and a reboot. The first film in the series came out in 2002, and the latest reboot movie was released in 2021. Mill Jovovich is the face of this franchise and featured in the original film. 2021’s Raccoon City is the only movie not to feature her. But we will rank all the movies in this series at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, the action horror film series is based on the Japanese video game franchise by Capcom. It holds the record for the most live-action film adaptations of a video game. It was once the highest-grossing franchise based on a video game. It is the third-highest-grossing horror film series and one of the highest-grossing zombie film series.

The OG Resident Evil film series follows the story of Alice [played by Milla Jovovich], a former security specialist and covert operative fighting the Umbrella Corporation, whose bioweapons have triggered a zombie apocalypse. However, the character Alice was created for the films only. Other characters from the video game series who appear in the movie include Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Ada Wong, and more. The films’ cast included Ian Glen, Sophie Vavasseur, Michelle Rodrigues, Colin Salmon and others.

A new movie in the reboot series is in development. According to reports, the latest film will reportedly be directed and written by Zach Cregger. Meanwhile, Welcome to Raccoon City collected $17 million in the US and $41.91 million worldwide. Let’s check where it ranks in the list of the highest-grossing Resident Evil films list. The numbers are based on Box Office Mojo’s data.

7. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) – $41.9 million

6. Resident Evil (2002) – $102.98 million

5. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – $129.34 million

4. Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – $147.71 million

3. Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – $240.1 million

2. Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – $300.22 million

1. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) – $312.24 million

According to reports, the release date for the untitled film in the reboot series has been locked in for 2026.

