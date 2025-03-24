Ne Zha 2, the Chinese movie, is not only shining on a global level but also earning titles in individual countries. Following its unprecedented success in China, the animated feature was released in North America last month, and it has now hit a significant milestone there. Along with them, the Ne Zha sequel has achieved two outstanding feats in the United States. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Ne Zha sequel has changed the perception of distributors as it has grossed more than $2 billion in China alone. The film satisfied the audience with its captivating visuals and was made on a mid-budget of $80 million only. The film has been ruling at #1 in China for weeks since it came out, and tomorrow, the film will complete weeks at the cinemas in China. In the United States, it has completed its sixth weekend and has entered the last leg of its theatrical run there.

Ne Zha 2 raked in $196K on its 6th three-day weekend in the United States, as per Luiz Fernando. The film was released in limited theatres, which was extended later owing to its popularity. Although the Ne Zha sequel lost multiple theatres in the United States, it only experienced a decline of -46.4%.

The Chinese feature has hit the $20.6 million cume in the United States in just 38 days, becoming the highest-grossing non-English-dubbed international animation ever in North America and the seventh international animation overall in the United States.

On the other hand, in China, Ne Zha 2 collected a substantial $4 million across 125K screenings on its 8th Sunday. The film declined by -44.1% from last Sunday. It has hit the $2.07 billion cume in China alone, and that too in 54 days. It raked in $140K in pre-sales for 8th Monday and lost 18K screenings. It is playing over 107K screenings in China. Globally, the Ne Zha sequel has hit the $2.11 billion global cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 10: John Abraham’s Film Goes Stable But Most Likely To Wrap Up Below 30 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News