Snow White received positive reviews initially after the early preview after its LA premiere. But it seems the audience is not enjoying it, as the film underperformed on its debut weekend only. The movie has also underperformed at the worldwide box office, coming below the projected range. Keep scrolling for more.

The film had beaten the opening day collection of Disney’s live-action remake, Dumbo, but failed to surpass its opening. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are the two main leads in the film by Marc Webb. Webb made his directorial debut with the 2009 romantic comedy 500 Days of Summer, and some of his other films are Gifted and The Only Boy in New York.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney tentpole movie failed to even land within the projected range of the industry. It was expected to collect between $45 million and $50 million at the box office in North America. Snow White has collected $43 million on its three-day opening weekend. It is higher than Maleficent 2’s $36.9 million, Mufasa: The Lion King’s $35.4 million, Jungle Cruise’s $35 million, and Wonka’s $39 million. However, it collected less than Dumbo’s $46 million. The opening weekend collection is also underwhelming at the international box office.

Based on the trade analyst’s report, it has collected $44.3 million overseas from over 53 markets. It was expected to open with a collection of $100 million or a little more than that but failed to achieve that as well. Adding the $43 million US opening number, the musical fantasy has earned $87.3 million in its global opening weekend. This must have raised concerns for the makers as the film had an estimated budget of $250 million, excluding the marketing cost.

The movie opened at the top of the domestic box office chart. In the following weeks, all eyes will be on it and its performance. Snow White was released in theatres on March 21.

