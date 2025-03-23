Robert De Niro’s starrer biographical crime drama film, The Alto Knights, is headed for a disappointing affair at the box office on its release day. The movie has collected even less than the second Friday collection of Cate Blanchett’s Black Bag. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was directed by Barry Levinson and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. It has opened to mixed reviews from the critics. De Niro appears in a dual role as the 1950s mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. It also features Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, and Michael Rispoli in supporting roles. It has received poor ratings from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes; they gave it 38%, and their collective consensus states, “A competent but tired retread of mob movie tropes, it pits De Niro vs. De Niro with no real victor emerging.”

The audience rating is more hopeful, as they gave it 68% on the RT platform. The Alto Knights is suffering due to the mixed reviews. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando shared a detailed report of the film’s release day number. Based on the report, Robert De Niro’s film collected $1.2 million only on Friday when it opened in the theatres across 2,651 theatres. It debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart below Black Bag’s second Friday.

It is an R-rated biopic crime drama made on a production budget of $50 million. According to the report, the film is eyeing a $3 million to $4 million opening weekend in North America. It has been awarded a B rating on CinemaScore.

More about the film

The crime drama is about the power struggle between Vito Genovese and Frank Costillo, the top mafia bosses. This power struggle spills into open conflict when Vito orders a hit on Frank. Barely surviving, Frank maneuvers to protect himself and his family from Vito while simultaneously planning his retirement from the Mafia.

Robert De Niro starrer The Alto Knights was released in the United States on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

