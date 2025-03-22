Mickey 17, directed by the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho, might have been liked by the critics, but it is getting harder for it to recover the cost. Now, the latest report suggests that the sci-fi flick is headed for a significant box office loss. Robert Pattinson’s charm and an ensemble cast are also not enough to pull the movie from the abyss. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was released two weeks ago but did not even cross the $100 million milestone at the global box office. This is concerning because the film had a reported production budget of $118 million. In addition, Warner Bros. spent $80 million on marketing, including $4 million on the spot during the AFC championship. Therefore, the total cost is an estimated $260 million.

According to Variety‘s report, Mickey 17 will suffer a massive loss at the box office despite the favorable ratings and reviews. According to three of their sources, Robert Pattinson’s movie is projected to lose between $75 million and $80 million in its theatrical run. On the other hand, another source dismissed these numbers and reported that the actual losses are “significantly less.”

For the unversed, Mickey 17 collected only $7.4 million on its second three-day weekend at the US box office. It saw a harsh decline of -60.9% from its opening weekend. The film has entered its third three-day weekend. However, the numbers are yet to be revealed, but it is clearly going to suffer as Snow White was released yesterday.

Bong Joon Ho’s film is excelling in his home country, South Korea. So far, the movie has collected $36.32 million in North America and $57.2 million overseas, taking the worldwide collection to $93.52 million cume. It might cross the $100 million mark during this weekend. The report also mentioned that it needs around $300 million to reach breakeven, but it is projected to end its theatrical run between $175 million and $180 million.

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, was released in the theatres on March 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bromance Box Office (Closing Collection): Earns 5573% Higher Than Mathew Thomas’s Last Valentine Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News