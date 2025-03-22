Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was among the most anticipated films of this year, and it has finally arrived on the big screens. The film received positive reactions after its premiere in LA a few days back. The film and its makers faced a lot of backlash, and obtaining a favorable reaction in the early previews was much needed for the Disney feature. It is not facing any competition at the box office in North America and thus might open with decent numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Although the initial reactions were affirmative and praised Rachel for her performance, the Rotten Tomatoes rating from 177 reviews is concerning. The film received only 44%, while the audience rating was still under wraps. The Critics’ consensus states, “It is hardly a grumpy time at the movies thanks to Rachel Zegler’s luminous star turn, but its bashful treatment of the source material along with some dopey stylistic choices won’t make everyone happy, either.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Snow White grossed $3.5 million from Thursday previews, which is on par with Timothee Chalamet’s musical fantasy Wonka. It has done a better job than the latest Disney release, Mufasa: The Lion King, which scored $3.3 million in Thursday previews. It is also more than Maleficent 2’s $2.3 million and Dumbo’s $2.6 million.

But this Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer is below Maleficent’s $4.2 million and way behind The Lion King’s $23 million, Beauty and the Beast‘s $16.3 million, The Little Mermaid’s $10.3 million and Aladdin’s $7 million. The report suggests that the film with no competition is expected to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its three-day opening weekend in the United States.

More about the film

A princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen. It is a live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Marc Webb directed Disney’s musical fantasy Snow White, which starred Andrew Burnap, Gal Gadot, and Rachel Zegler. The film was released in the US on March 21.

