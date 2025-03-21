Disney’s latest magnum opus, Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, arrived early in selected overseas centers before going all out in the United States. While the makers expected positive momentum from international regions, the reality is heartbreaking. Yes, the European box office response has been poor so far, with France and Italy witnessing undesirable feats.

Reception in the European market

The musical fantasy film, which is a live-action reimagining of 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, opened in Europe on Wednesday. On March 19, it opened in France, while in Italy, it arrived on March 20. Among critics, it has fetched poor reviews so far. While the performance of Rachel Zegler is being praised by many, the overall film is getting bashed as a half-hearted attempt.

Among audiences, Snow White is faring with extremely negative word-of-mouth. This pretty much seals the film’s fate, and now, it’s all about the initial rush at ticket windows.

Snow White takes a poor start at the European box office!

In France, Snow White clocked just $480K (estimates) on its opening day. This made it one of the lowest Wednesday openings for a Disney live-action entertainer. In Italy, the magnum opus raked in $378K on its opening day, again making it one of the country’s lowest openings for Disney live-action.

This clearly puts the film in a difficult situation and needs a miraculous turnaround to avoid a disaster tag.

More about the film

Snow White also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Patrick Page (voice) in key roles. In the US, the film opened in theatres today, and so far, the response from critics has been mixed. It now entirely depends on word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, it has a budget of over $250 million, making it a costly affair. Let’s see if it successfully recovers its expenses.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 14: Beats Fateh & YJHD’s Rerun To Be 7th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News