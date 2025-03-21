Malayalam box office is all set to witness destruction thanks to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming magnum opus L2: Empuraan. The advance booking for the film has commenced and it is wreaking havoc with its ticket sales already!

Mohanlal Is Ready For A Storm!

Mohanlal is all set to take the world and rule-breaking records. In fact, the ticket sales of this upcoming Lucifer sequel, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, have already broken three records with its ticket sales in India on BMS!

Second Best Malayalam Pre-Sale Already!

L2: Empuraan is now the second-best Malayalam ticket pre-sales on BMS already, surpassing Malaikottai Vaaliban. It would be interesting to see if it manages to surpass every single South Indian film with its ticket sales!

Surpasses Lifetime Ticket Sales Of Turbo!

Mohanlal has also surpassed the final ticket pre-sales of Mammotty’s much talked about, Turbo! The total ticket pre-sales for the Lucifer sequel have crossed 200K already!

The Peak Hour!

L2: Empuraan has surpassed the peak hour ticket sale of every single Indian film except for Pushpa 2. Mohanlal‘s upcoming biggie registered a ticket sale of 96.14K on BMS in a single hour.

Check out the peak-hour ticket sales for Indian films on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 107.65K L2: Empuraan: 96.14K Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K Jawan: 86K Leo: 82.4K Animal: 80.15k Stree 2: 69.23K Tiger 3: 66.46K Gadar 2: 63K Chhaava: 61.28K

Current Bookings

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film has managed to register a ticket sale of 210K on BMS on March 21, from 8 AM to 12 PM, which means the film is selling 52.6K tickets every single hour on BMS. The film is all set to release on March 27 and would eventually face a clash with Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the box office that arrives on March 30, on the ocassion of Eid!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Superboys Of Malegaon Worldwide Box Office (20 Days): It’s A Complete Washout Overseas With Lifetime Less Than 1 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News