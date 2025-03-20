Almost after 8 years, Prabhas redeemed himself at the box office with Kalki 2898 AD. Fans have showered him with love all these years, but the superstar was expected to deliver a big blockbuster, and 2024 was the year! He is now returning to the big screens with Salaar re-release. Will it surpass Gabbar Singh to set all new records in advance booking? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Salaar re-release pre-sales

Salaar is set to re-release in theatres on March 21, 2025. As per the latest update at 12 PM, Prabhas starrer has made an advance booking worth 1.46 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Around 1.15 lakh tickets have been sold from 840 shows across South India. The last 24 hours will be the most crucial. The anticipation is high, and it will witness a big boost today.

Telangana is currently the best-performing state, contributing to pre-sales of 68 lakhs. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (59 lakhs) and Karnataka (19 lakhs).

Salaar vs Gabbar Singh re-release

Pawan Kalyan starrer Gabbar Singh had registered the biggest opening for a re-release in India. Around 1.40 lakh tickets were sold, with pre-sales of around 2.09 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day.

In comparison, Salaar is currently 30% lower. Hopefully, the last few hours will turn the tables and Prabhas will surpass Pawan Kalyan to set new records with his upcoming re-release.

Murari at #1 in Hyderabad pre-sales

There’s one more day to go, and Salaar has registered an advance booking of 55 lakh gross in Hyderabad. It is the best-performing city, yet it is way behind Mahesh Babu‘s Murari, which generated the highest pre-sales for the opening day in Hyderabad.

Murari had garnered pre-sales of 1.50 crores gross alone in Hyderabad. In fact, even Gabbar Singh had amassed advance booking of over 1.30 crores in the city. Despite a good on-ground buzz, Prabhas starrer is almost 63% lower than Pawan Kalyan’s film. It will be impossible to bridge the gap in the last 24 hours.

