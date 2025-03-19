Pedro Pascal became an internet sensation because of his charming personality and sense of humor. However, he is also an exceptional actor who rose to prominence after playing Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. It further increased with Narcos. In addition, he has appeared in some notable movies, including Gladiator II. Pascal is set to gain a whole new level of fanbase as he gears up for his MCU debut, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. As he is preparing himself to be a part of one of the highest-grossing studios, let’s take a look at the last five films of the actor at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for more.

Pascal has appeared in some popular shows, apart from Game of Thrones and Narcos. He is loved for playing Din Djarin in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. After The Last of Us, he received several accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a People’s Choice Award. He also received nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award.

Pedro Pascal will be playing Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic. Owing to his popularity on social media, the fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the MCU. For the unversed, he was also a part of a DC film. It was Galgadot’s Wonder Woman 1984. He played an antagonist, Maxwell Lord, in the movie. It was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and came out amid the pandemic. The DC movie was made on a reported budget of $200 million but failed to reach the breakeven. Therefore, it was a big box office failure.

Let’s take a look at the last five films of Pedro Pascal at the worldwide box office

5. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) – $29.11 million

4. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – $169.60 million

3. The Equalizer 2 (2018) – $190.40 million

2. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) – $410.90 million

1. Gladiator II (2024) – $462.18 million

On the professional front, Pedro Pascal will appear in Celine Song’s Materialists, and the internet is going crazy. They are waiting to see him in a romantic drama. The film features Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans alongside him and is slated to be released on June 13. The MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in the theatres on July 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

