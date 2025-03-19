Captain America: Brave New World is maintaining a stronghold at the box office and is close to hitting a significant milestone worldwide. Ahead of that, it will beat Dwayne Johnson’s DC movie Black Adam. The 2022 film was a major box office failure despite The Rock being in the titular role and a thrilling cast. Keep scrolling for more.

Captain America 4 recently surpassed the global and domestic haul of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. This Dwayne Johnson starrer movie was released in the old DC universe. The film was delayed because of the pandemic and was not well received by the audience. The film’s cast comprised Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan in supporting roles.

Black Adam reportedly had a massive budget of between $190 million and $260 million but failed to break even at the box office. Dwayne Johnson’s movie collected $168.15 million at the US box office and $393.45 million worldwide. Captain America: Brave New World is gearing up to surpass the DC flop this weekend. It will be an achievement ahead of the $400 million milestone for the MCU film. The DC Universe and MCU are rivals, and the latter has almost always beaten the former.

Captain America 4 collected $5.7 million this weekend and another $539.8K on Monday at the box office in North America. The MCU movie has also surpassed the $200 million mark overseas, taking the international cume to $203.5 million. Therefore, the film has hit the $389.69 million cume worldwide. It is around $3.76 million away from beating the DC failure, Black Adam, and it is expected to happen this upcoming weekend.

Captain America: Brave New World will face a significant impact in the upcoming weekend with the release of Snow White. With the new releases, it dropped to the 4th spot on the domestic box office chart this weekend.

MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

