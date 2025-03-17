Disney’s Snow White is gearing up for its release this coming Friday, and the film’s first reactions are pouring in. Rachel Zegler’s casting in the titular role has been the talk of the town, and while some people criticized the casting, including Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the reactions are in favor of the film and the lead actress. Keep scrolling for more.

The film, directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, is a live-action reimagining of Walt Productions’ 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. It features Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot.

Snow White was shrouded several controversies for reasons like story changes, reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs and more. The film follows a princess who joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen. The film’s premiere was recently held in LA and the initial reactions following the event are going viral on social media. The reviews are from famous journalists, writers and social media influencers.

Check out Snow White first reactions below.

Cosmic Rewind, drawing an example of the OG Snow White film, wrote, “…Yet, just as its animated predecessor defied expectations, this bold reimagining is prepared to surprise audiences worldwide. With visionary storytelling, captivating visuals, and a courageous new perspective, the film could once again prove the timeless appeal of Snow White, enchanting new generations and transcending even the harshest criticisms.” See their full review below.

Matt DeGroot of Crooked Media stated, “Despite becoming an internet punching bag, Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful! Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns.”

All On The Board said, “So grateful to be invited to see #SnowWhite a stunning, magical movie deeply infused with hope & @rachelzegler’s outstanding performance elevating it to the very top of the Disney live action tree. Incredible songs, gorgeous production, it’s a sweet & perfectly picked treat.”

2X Emmy-Winning Producer & Interviewer Ash Crossan writes, “Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life.”

Paul Klein of FILMHOUNDS Magazine writes, “I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen’s evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It’s really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling.”

Writer for Hollywood Handle, TomMCJL said, “Rachel Zegler STUNS in SNOW WHITE, with a vocal range crafted by the gods she shines magic, charm & beauty into this spinful reimagining of Disney’s 1937 classic with Gal Gadot serving a cartoonishly fun & whimsical portrayal of The Evil Queen!”

See the full review below:

Writer Christopher Rates It’s review reads, “The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most “controversial” and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake. #SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.”

Variety’s Katcy Stephan said, “Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gald Gadot, is projected to earn between $48 million and $58 million on its opening weekend in the United States. The film will be released in theatres on March 21.

