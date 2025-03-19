Disney’s live-action reimagining of Snow White with Rachel Zegler in the title role is set to be released this Friday. Although the first reactions are positive, the industry is cautious about its opening weekend at the box office. It is tracking to open with an average number in North America while a decent one worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s premiere was held in LA a few days back and attended by journalists, writers, and social media influencers. They praised the film’s visuals and mostly had positive things to say about the Disney fantasy. Rachel’s performance has also been widely appreciated despite the backlash for her casting as the lead character. However, as per reports, the pre-sales numbers are upsetting, similar to that of Mufasa: The Lion King. The good thing is that Mufasa picked up its momentum around the holidays last year and is one of last year’s top ten highest-grossing films.

Snow White’s positive word of mouth has yet to convince the audience. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney Fantasy is kicking off the global rollout today ahead of its North American debut on Friday. The trade analyst’s report states that Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s film is tracking to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its three-day opening weekend.

According to the report, the exhibitors are cautious about the opening weekend and are placing their hopes on the walk-ups as the pre-sales are discouraging. In addition, the Disney feature is expected to earn between $55 million and $60 million during its 5-day opening weekend across the international markets. Therefore, it is eyeing a $100 million to $110 million global debut.

Deadline’s report suggests the pre-sales are around $5 million after two weeks behind Kung Fu Panda 4. The 4th Kung Fu Panda movie opened to $57.9 million. However, it did not have such a massive budget as this. Snow White was made at an estimated cost of $270 million, and it needs more than $500 million to break even.

Snow White, led by Rachel Zegler alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, will be released in the US theatres on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

