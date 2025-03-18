The Disney animated feature Mufasa: The Lion King refuses to leave the theatres and has achieved its last accolade at the worldwide box office. It has finally surpassed the worldwide haul of Deni Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning blockbuster Dune 2. The movie slowed down due to its digital release, yet it stayed at the weekly top 10 list in the United States until last weekend.

Dune 2, starring Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh, has lost its #6 spot on 2024’s grosser list to Mufasa. Even after over two months of release, the Disney film’s success proves the appeal family films have among the audience. It might be the lowest-grossing film in The Lion King film series, but it is a box office success. The film received a lot of love overseas, which helped it achieve this new feat.

According to reports, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a strong $1.2 million in the United States across 1,175 theatres. It lost 285 theatres this Friday due to its digital release. The film has hit the $252.48 million cume in North America. According to Luiz Fernando’s analysis, it is expected to earn $255 million in its domestic run in North America.

At the international box office, Mufasa collected $464.19 million. Adding that to its $250 million-plus domestic collection, the worldwide collection reached $716.68 million. This is around $2 million more than the global total of Dune 2.

For the uninitiated, Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune 2 is the sequel to his 2021 movie Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert’s novel. The film was a blockbuster, with a $282.14 million domestic haul and $432.50 million overseas. It is one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the past year due to its $714.64 million global haul. To be precise, it was the 6th highest-grossing film of 2024, which was snatched away by Mufasa.

Mufasa: The Lion King is the new 6th highest-grossing film of 2024. It is also available on digital platforms. Meanwhile, Dune 2 has been re-released in India on IMAX screens but is experiencing an underwhelming performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

