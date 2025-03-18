Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally been released in China. It is better late than never. Despite being available online, the film has scored winning numbers on its debut weekend. It was initially released in theatres worldwide in 2023. It is one of the most popular action film franchises, extending its universe with the spin-off movie Ballerina. It will feature Ana de Armas in the lead role.

The action-packed Hollywood movie was released in 2023 and was directed by Chad Stahelski. Reeves reprised the role once again with an ensemble cast comprising Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane. It received positive reviews for its well-choreographed action sequences, cinematography, performances, and visual style. It is the highest-grossing film in the John Wick franchise.

For the uninitiated, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the only film from the series to be released in China. It opened in the Asian country on Friday and garnered more numbers than Mickey 17 ten days into its release there. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the fourth installment collected a solid $3.3 million in its three-day opening weekend. Meanwhile, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has collected $2 million in only ten days so far in China.

Here is a day-wise breakdown of the film’s debut weekend collection.

Friday opening day – $767K

Saturday – $1.5 million

Sunday – $980K

Word of mouth for Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 is positive and will help the film run at the Chinese box office. On Douban, the film received a strong 7.3 star.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has collected $187.13 million at the US box office and $253.04 million overseas. The worldwide collection of the Keanu Reeves starrer actioner is $440.18 million. It might cross the $450 million milestone globally with the help of its collection from the Chinese release. John Wick 4 was released in China on March 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Interstellar Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Film Achieves A Spectacular Feat With Its $145M+ Global IMAX Gross

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News