Keanu Reeves is one of Hollywood’s most beloved action stars, and he is best known for his roles in The Matrix, and now John Wick. Since the first John Wick film’s release in 2014, the franchise has grown into a global phenomenon, with each installment upping the ante in terms of action, world-building, and emotional depth. After John Wick: Chapter 4, which seemingly concluded the character’s journey, fans have been eager to know if Reeves will return for a fifth film.

In the meantime, the franchise is expanding with the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum and Chapter 4, the film will feature a brief appearance from Reeves as Wick. However, in a recent interview, the actor cast doubt on his return beyond that, firmly stating that Wick is dead.

Keanu Reeves is doubtful on returning as John Wick after Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves recently sat down with Business Insider where he discussed several aspects of his career. When asked about the possibility of a fifth John Wick film, Reeves kept things blunt: “The character’s dead. He died in John Wick: Chapter 4.” He acknowledged that in Hollywood, anything is possible, but at this moment, no plans exist for another installment. This statement aligns with previous remarks from director Chad Stahelski, who has said that they won’t move forward unless they have a compelling idea.

John Wick: Chapter 4 left fans with an ambiguous ending. While Wick’s death is heavily implied, the film includes a cryptic moment where his dog reacts to something unseen at the graveyard, sparking theories that he might still be alive. Stahelski even confirmed that an alternate ending exists where Wick survives, adding to the speculation.

Despite this, Reeves has been open about the physical toll of the franchise. At 60, he admitted, “My heart [wants another John Wick], but my knees are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick.’” Unlike some action stars, he performs a majority of the fight sequences himself, making each film incredibly demanding. With Stahelski set to direct a Highlander reboot, a John Wick 5 seems unlikely anytime soon. However, in Hollywood, doors never truly close. If the right story comes along, Wick may have one last fight left in him.

