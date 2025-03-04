Oscars 2025 delivered its fair share of controversy, with an unexpected encounter between Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascon and her co-star Selena Gomez sparking heated reactions. Gascon, already under fire for a resurfaced racist tweet scandal, stunned audiences by attending the event despite skipping previous award shows in the wake of the backlash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karla Sofía Gascón (@karsiagascon)

Conan O’Brien’s Sharp Jabs Ignite Mixed Reactions

The moment did not go unnoticed, as host Conan O’Brien acknowledged the controversy with sharp humor during his Oscars 2025 opening monologue. In a joke that divided the audience, O’Brien referred to the scandal and Gascon’s embattled publicist.

O’Brien joked, “Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist.” As some groaned, he pivoted to another jab, warning that if Gascon decided to tweet about the Oscars that night, he would be going by the name Jimmy Kimmel. “Karla, if you tweet about the Oscars tonight, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” O’Brien said. The camera panned to the actress, who received a round of applause, an action that ignited social media fury.

“Little fact for you, “Anora” uses the F word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon’s publicist” – Conan at the #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/YBYnDGI3UE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 3, 2025

Hollywood’s Hypocrisy Called Out Online

Hollywood’s hypocrisy was immediately called out online. Users on X erupted, criticizing the industry for seemingly turning a blind eye to Gascon’s past comments. “They all f—ing cheered and clapped for Karla Sofia Gascon. Hollywood loves to act like they embrace diversity and that they’re liberal yet they all f—ing clapped for a racist, Islamophobic woman who called the 2021 Oscars an ‘afro Korean festival.’ Shameful,” one wrote. Another added, “Was surprised he did that in front of her.”

for karla sofía gascón hollywood loves to act like they embrace diversity and that they’re liberal yet they all fucking clapped for a racist islamophobic woman who called the 2021 Oscars an “afro korean festival” shameful.#Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/9fCEAiq4uU — 𝔟ⵏʋ𝒆 (@BLUEDOPAMlNE) March 3, 2025

Was surprised he did that in front of her. — deepfriedlard (@deepfriedlard) March 3, 2025

Karla Sofia Gascon’s Awkward Encounter With Selena Gomez

Adding to the tension, Gascon later approached Gomez in what many perceived as an attempt to smooth over past conflicts, except the public wasn’t buying it. Social media erupted again, with fans insisting that the interaction was a calculated move to manipulate optics.

“Selena is so gracious and educated, (it’s) obvious Gascon ambushed her as always, despicable behavior,” one user wrote. Another added, “Leave Selena alone,” while a third said, “Selena should have ignored, but I’m sure Karla wanted to say hi with all the cameras around to make it seem like all is ok. She’s disgusting. Bye Karla.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Karla Sofia Gascón, after not walking on the red carpet due to her racist, n*zi and xenophobic tweets. pic.twitter.com/6q7Ru35z1L — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) March 3, 2025

The scrutiny around Gascon has only intensified since old tweets resurfaced, including ones that directly insulted Gomez. The actress had previously taken a swipe at her co-star, calling her a “rich rat who plays the poor b—h whenever she can.” It was a remark that didn’t go unnoticed, especially in light of Sunday’s interaction.

Selena Gomez Stands Her Ground

While Karla Sofia Gascon’s presence at the Oscars made headlines, Selena Gomez had already addressed the situation in her own way. Accepting the Virtuosos Award recently, she spoke about the emotional toll of the controversy, admitting, “Some of the magic has disappeared. But I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just grateful.” She added, “I live with no regrets, and I would do this movie over and over again if I could.”

