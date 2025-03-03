It was Hollywood’s biggest night, and celebs from every corner, including Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, and Selena Gomez, walked the red carpet at the Oscars, looking their best. Let’s check out the best and worst dressed at the event.

Hollywood celebrated the biggest night at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. The Academy Awards means a star-studded affair, lots of celebration, and a fashion parade. Every celebrity walked the red carpet like they owned it. The 97th Academy Awards was not different than the others. It brought in some distraction for the city, which faced a devastating wildfire last month. Probably, that’s the reason that the A-listers chose to dress-up in a safe and comforting outfits.

From Selena Gomez looking like a sparkly diamond, Miley Cyrus in her gothic aura, to Timothee Chalamet in a yellow suit and more – the looks were old school and high glam. Let’s check out the best and worst dressed celebs from the Oscars night.

The best-dressed awards go to –

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

I won’t be exaggerating if I say Selena Gomez was by far the best-dressed celeb at the Oscars last night. She looked like a dreamy diamond in a dusty pink gown from Ralph Lauren brand, featured noodle-straps giving an off-shoulder vibe and embellished with stones all over it. She looked utterly glamorous, and her whole look exuded confidence. The singer-cum-actress completed her look with a neckpiece and matching dainty ear studs. She didn’t go overboard with her jewelry or makeup. Gomez kept her makeup natural with a glam touch.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo has been doing one thing great – turning up at the red carpets of the award ceremonies looking like her character from her movie Wicked. She has been stunningly transforming into Elphaba-mode at every award event. On the Oscars red carpet as well, she paid homage to her character and wore a huge gown from Louis Vuitton. The emerald-green velvet outfit featured a Dracula collar and a massive bow that left our jaws dropped.

Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen

Miley Cyrus is in her gothic era. She has adopted a way of styling that screams her name. The black embellished gown with a trail, sheer lacey gloves, blown-out hair, diamond ear-drops, and subtle but edgy makeup made her look like an ‘80s chic. She wore an Alexander Mcqueen outfit.

Andrew Garfield in Gucci

This man, I tell you, can never go wrong with his suit choices. Yes, I am talking about Andrew Garfield. How he can look like a fine man in such drastic hues and tones, I don’t know. Garfield chose to go monochrome in a brown suit. He wore a dark chocolate brown blazer along with matching pants and a satin brown shirt underneath from Gucci. He completed the look with a dainty pendant, a gold watch, brown sunglasses, and brown shoes, leaving our hearts fluttering with his charm.

The worst-dressed awards go to –

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

What Zoe Saldana was wearing at the Oscars red carpet, I still couldn’t wrap my head around it. The actress who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category turned up in a maroon gown that was awkwardly proportionate and wasn’t appealing at all. She wore a Saint Laurent piece that featured a lacey bodice and three-tier skirt that came up too high to make it look not eye-pleasing. She completed the look with a statement neckpiece and a pair of gloves that covered most of her hands. Well, definitely rating it the worst-dressed one.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Hmm, didn’t expect Emma Stone to play this safe at the Oscars 2025. Stone wore a sleek and sparkly silver gown from Louis Vuitton that featured a plunging neckline, but it just didn’t fit right with her aura. The dress probably went with the 1920s’ vibe and her pixie cut look, the whole attire seems too simple or casual for the event.

Timothee Chalamet in Givenchy

A Complete Unknown actor, Timothee Chalamet, turned up in the color of the year shade – butter yellow. He wore a suit sort of thing for the Academy Awards, and well, if not anything, then he turned a few heads with his look. His attire featured a yellow satin shirt, a short leather blazer to match his rocker-appropriate vibe, and matching pants that looked like jeans? I am confused. I wanted to rate this higher, but I can’t.

Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

Ariana Grande has been serving her Glinda-looks everywhere since her movie Wicked dropped. However, this outfit has taken a slightly more architectural vibe with curved-up dramatic drops attached to her tight bodice. The light pink shade, the flowy gown, the sleek back hairdo – everything made her look gorgeous. But, it’s just how the dress was made that we are not sure if she looked like a melting ice-cream or a lampshade or a candle?

Well, which one would you rate the best and worst dressed from the Oscars red carpet? Let us know.

For more updates on the Oscars 2025, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: Here’s A Look At 5 Most Controversial Moments In Academy Awards History Ahead Of This Year’s Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News