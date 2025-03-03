Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Award finally took place and was filled with magical moments and loads of emotions. However, it was a sad night for Demi Moore fans, as she did not win the Best Actress trophy despite bagging all the major awards; the Academy Award evaded her. Zoe Saldana got emotional with her win, and rightfully so, as it is the Oscars. Read on for the deets.
The award was hosted by celebrity host and comedian Conan O’Brien, who kept things bold. This year’s nominations were filled with diverse genres and people. Emilia Perez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe, led with thirteen nominations. Ariana Grande’s blockbuster movie Wicked and Adrien’s The Brutalist followed with the second-highest nominations.
Adrien Brody won his second trophy in the Best Actor category at the Oscars 2025. Anora is leading with the most wins, a total of five Academy Awards. It won Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Actress. Last year, Oppenheimer led with the most wins, and it secured seven trophies. Anora failed to best that.
Trending
Check out the complete list of winners below-
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Animated Feature
- Flow – WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER, Paul Tazewell
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora – WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance – WINNER
- Wicked
Best Editing
- Anora – WINNER, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Best production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked – WINNER
Best Original Song
- El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER
- The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
- Like a Bird, Sing Sing
- Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Short
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land – WINNER
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two – WINNER
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Live-Action Short
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot – WINNER
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist – WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best International Feature
- I’m Still Here – WINNER (Brazil)
- The Girl With the Needle
- Emilia Pérez
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist – WINNER, Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Director
- Sean Baker, Anora – WINNER
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora – WINNER
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best picture
- Anora – WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
The 97th Academy Award was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA. It was live-streamed on Jio Hotstar in India alongside Hulu.
For more updates on the Oscars 2025, stay tuned to Koimoi!
Must Read: Oscars 2025: Here’s A Look At 5 Most Controversial Moments In Academy Awards History Ahead Of This Year’s Ceremony
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News