Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Award finally took place and was filled with magical moments and loads of emotions. However, it was a sad night for Demi Moore fans, as she did not win the Best Actress trophy despite bagging all the major awards; the Academy Award evaded her. Zoe Saldana got emotional with her win, and rightfully so, as it is the Oscars. Read on for the deets.

The award was hosted by celebrity host and comedian Conan O’Brien, who kept things bold. This year’s nominations were filled with diverse genres and people. Emilia Perez, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe, led with thirteen nominations. Ariana Grande’s blockbuster movie Wicked and Adrien’s The Brutalist followed with the second-highest nominations.

Adrien Brody won his second trophy in the Best Actor category at the Oscars 2025. Anora is leading with the most wins, a total of five Academy Awards. It won Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Actress. Last year, Oppenheimer led with the most wins, and it secured seven trophies. Anora failed to best that.

Check out the complete list of winners below-

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Animated Feature

Flow – WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER, Paul Tazewell

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance – WINNER

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora – WINNER, Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked – WINNER

Best Original Song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez – WINNER

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land – WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two – WINNER

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot – WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here – WINNER (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist – WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora – WINNER

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora – WINNER

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best picture

Anora – WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

The 97th Academy Award was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA. It was live-streamed on Jio Hotstar in India alongside Hulu.

