Girl, Interrupted, The Wolverine, and Logan are some of the movie names known by cinephiles, and the man behind them is James Mangold. He received his first Oscar nomination for Best Director for the musical biopic A Complete Unknown, featuring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. There are still a few weeks before the Oscars 2025 take place. For now, let us take a look at the director’s top five highest-grossing films worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

About

Mangold was born in New York City and is the son of artists Robert Mangold and Sylvia Plimack Mangold. According to his Wikipedia page, he attended the California Institute of the Arts Film/Video program. While studying at the CalArts School of Theater as an actor, he directed a promotional documentary for Disney and General Motors called Future View.

James Mangold secured a writer/director deal at the Walt Disney Company and debuted as a film director with Heavy in 1995. He gained recognition with films like Cop Land, Girl, Interrupted, and Identity. He also directed Hugh Jackman’s The Wolverine and Logan, receiving an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay nomination. His film A Complete Unknown has secured multiple nominations at the Oscars 2025.

According to The Numbers, James has directed thirteen movies with a $2.51 billion worldwide aggregate box office. He was also an executive producer on The Greatest Showman, and thus, he has collaborated with Hugh Jackman on multiple projects.

Top five highest-grossing films of James Mangold

5. Ford V Ferrari (2019) – $226.29 Million

4. Knight and Day (2010) – $261.9 Million

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) – $383.96 million

2. The Wolverine (2013) – $414.8 Million

1. Logan (2017) – $619.1 Million

Logan leads the list at #1 with over 173.5% more collections than the least-grossing film on this list.

A Complete Unknown at the Box Office

The film is set in the 1960s, following an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan, who arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise. This culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world.

It collected a solid $11.65 million in its opening weekend. The musical biopic has collected $67.03 million, and its worldwide cume has reached $87.69 million. A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Moana 2 North America Box Office: Axes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s $450M+ Haul, Despite Losing 330 Theatres!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News