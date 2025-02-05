Christopher Nolan enjoys a huge fanbase in India. And when he comes up with an iconic re-release like Interstellar, one can only expect the box office to be set on fire. That’s exactly what is happening as the Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway starrer is unleashing madness in advance booking sales. Scroll below for the latest update!

50K tickets already sold!

As per the latest box office update, Interstellar re-release has registered advance booking sales of 2.01 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). More than 50K tickets have already been sold from 727 shows across the nation. Christopher Nolan’s epic sci-fi drama is still two days away from the big release, and the trends are mind-boggling.

The last 48 hours are usually the most crucial. Cine-goers across the nation are super excited to witness the 10th-highest worldwide grosser again on the big screens. Interstellar will be re-released in cinemas and IMAX in India starting February 7, 2024.

Axes Tumbbad re-release pre-sales

Sohum Shah led Tumbbad witnessed one of the biggest re-releases in India. It sold over 33K tickets and registered advance booking sales worth 0.57 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1.

In comparison, Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway‘s film has already clocked in 252% higher pre-sales. The figures will only get better in the coming days as Interstellar gears up to set new benchmarks in India.

Set to surpass Ghilli!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli holds the record of the highest opening for a re-release in India. It minted a whopping 4.13 crore net on day 1. Christopher Nolan’s directorial is now targeting that mark and it seems at this pace, those figures will be achieved in advance booking alone.

