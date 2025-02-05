After a gap of exactly 5 years, Himesh Reshammiya is returning to the big screens. The 51-year-old singer-actor last showcased his acting chops in Happy Hardy And Heer (2020). Badass Ravikumar is going to mark his 10th film in Bollywood. Scroll below as we decode his total box office collections, success ratio, and more!

Himesh Reshammiya began his showbiz career as a music composer for Salman Khan. He made his debut with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya with two compositions—Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Tum Par Hum Hai Aatke. His other collaborations with the Sikandar superstar became the turning point of his career. Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhlaja are among his other viral hits.

In 2007, Himesh made his acting debut with Aap Kaa Surroor. His first film, co-starring Hansika Motwani and Mallika Sherawat, was a plus affair. Made on an estimated budget of 9 crores, it went on to earn 12.42 crores in its lifetime. Since then, Reshammiya has been a part of a total of nine films.

Himesh Reshammiya at the Indian box office

HR has a success ratio of 44%. If Badass Ravikumar attains success, at least 50% of his films will attain the breakeven stage.

From 10 films, Himesh Reshammiya has contributed around 126 crores at the Indian box office. Here’s the breakdown:

Aap Kaa Surroor: 12.42 crores (Plus)

(Plus) Karzzzz: 10.33 crores (Flop)

(Flop) Radio: 70.65 lakh (Flop)

(Flop) Kajraare: 50K (Flop)

(Flop) Damadamm: 65.30 lakh (Flop)

(Flop) Khiladi 786: 70 crores (Plus)

(Plus) The Xposé: 18 crores (Average)

(Average) Teraa Surroor: 14.15 crores (Plus)

(Plus) Happy Hardy and Heer: 12 lakh (Flop)

Total Box Office earnings: 126.42 crores

With only 24 crores more in the kitty, HR will also clock total box office collections of 150 crores. That will be another feather added to the cap.

Badass Ravikumar Expectations

Badass Ravikumar is one of the most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2025 on IMDb. It is enjoying massive pre-release hype. The trailer has already garnered 81 million views on YouTube.

The advance booking has commenced in full force today. As per the current trends, it could make an opening around 5 crores. However, if the content clicks, only sky will be the limit for Himesh Reshammiya starrer.

Bollywood has witnessed five releases in 2025, but none of them have been hit so far. Hopefully, Badass Ravikumar will emerge as the first success this year. As per the initial reports, the estimated budget is around 20 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Only 12 Crores Away From Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Highest Grossing Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News